The second weekend of June is always an exciting time around the Sag Hollow Golf Club with the annual invitational tournament on the schedule. Eighty-six golfers signed on to play in the event, which started Saturday morning. To accommodate all the golfers a morning schedule and an afternoon schedule were used. After the first day of play the golfers are separated into divisions, called flights, by the scores they recorded on the first day. One exception to this is the Championship Flight which is declared by each golfer in advance. There were five flights plus the Championship Flight, for a total of six.
The Championship Flight and the first and second flights were unfortunately rain shortened to a 27 hole tournament. The club used a precedent decision from previous tournaments, which had the same situation, and named the winners of all Sunday’s late afternoon rounds for only the 27 holes they had played. The morning flights did not run into that problem as the rain did not affect them and they were able to get all their 36 holes completed.
Cameron Turner of Jackson was the winner of the prestigious Championship Flight with a two day score of -3 from par. He edged out Tad Barton of London who finished -2. Clay Pendergrass of Richmond was third with a +1. Fourth place went to Brayden Reed with a score of +2. Camron’s name will be added to the plaque of all former winners. Here is the list:
2007 Randy Osborne, 2008 Ryan Neal, 2009 Randy Osborne, 2010 Randy Osborne, 2011 Ryan Neal, 2012 Ryan Martin, 2013 Ryan Martin, 2014 Randy Osborne, 2015 Eric Mason, 2016 Trey Bowling, 2017 Trey Bowling, 2018 Kelby Robinson, 2019 Zach Norris, 2020 Eric Mason, 2021 Trey Bowling, 2022 Shawn Tipton, 2023 Camron Turner.
First Flight was won by Harley Davidson of Manchester with a -4. Jason Vance of London was second at -2 and Chad Rudd of Maytown was third at even par. Fourth place went to Tanner Morgan of Annville with a score of +1. Don Pollard of Portsmouth, Ohio won the Second Flight with a +6 score. Second place went to Jason Smith of Manchester with a +7. Luke Bellamy of Jackson and Dalton Murphy of Manchester tied for third place and shared 3rd with scores of +9. Bellamy’s group were able to complete their round before the thunderstorm and he recorded a 32 (-4) on the back 9, but the last group was unable to finish and his great round couldn’t be counted.
Jaaron Hignite of Annville won the Third Flight with a score of 159 (+15). This flight was able to finish their day and record 36 hole scores. There was a tie for second with Butch Coleman of Irvine and Ronnie Garland of London both scoring 162. Roy Burton of Campton won fourth with a 163.
The Fourth Flight was won by Matt Vickers with a 164 score. Second place was Stump Marcum of Manchester at 166. Third was a tie with both Brian Jones of London and Logan Peters of Booneville carding 168 scores.
Joe Scott of Stanton won the Fifth Flight with a 174 score. Mark Jackson of Manchester was second with a 177. Tyler Murrell of Booneville finished third at 179 and Buster Begley of Stanton won fourth place with a 181.
Following play on Saturday there was a delicious dinner organized by Tonya Gay and Crystal Osborne. Thanks to all who helped with the dinner and other activities in the clubhouse and on the course to make the tournament a success.
Winners of each flight received $600. Second place received $300 and third $150. Fourth place received a dozen ProV1X golf balls valued at $50.
