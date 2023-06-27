   By Deron Mays

   The second weekend of June is always an exciting time around the Sag Hollow Golf Club with the annual invitational tournament on the schedule. Eighty-six golfers signed on to play in the event, which started Saturday morning. To accommodate all the golfers a morning schedule and an afternoon schedule were used. After the first day of play the golfers are separated into divisions, called flights, by the scores they recorded on the first day. One exception to this is the Championship Flight which is declared by each golfer in advance. There were five flights plus the Championship Flight, for a total of six.

