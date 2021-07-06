be

 The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has extended the deadline for businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan to July 8, 2021.  Anyone in the declared Kentucky counties with physical damages due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14, 2021 should apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan.

   The disaster declaration covers Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford in Kentucky, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

    Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Allen, Barren, Bell, Bourbon, Boyle, Butler, Carter, Casey, Edmonson, Elliott, Garrard, Harlan, Henry, Knox, Lewis, Logan, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Nelson, Owen, Pike, Rowan, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Washington, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe in Kentucky; Lawrence and Scioto in Ohio; Wise in Virginia; and Mingo and Wayne in West Virginia.

