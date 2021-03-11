“Sadly our neighbors who lived between the 1st & 2nd Bridges, lost their homes during the flood. Fortunately, some were rescued by boat; one parked their vehicle on the bottom of Wade Rd.; one was able to get out before the water got too high and parked his vehicles on the neighbors property which was on higher ground. Thankfully, their vehicles were ok.
The other five families living past the 2nd bridge and beyond the 3rd Bridge, had no water damage to their homes or vehicles. However, their biggest challenge was battling the steep 1000 feet hillsides from Fairground Ridge to Silver Creek Rd., then hiking additional 1000 or more feet to their homes. We were all Blessed to have our lives and that’s more important than any material things.”
- Avis Thompson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.