The Lee County Board of Education held a Facebook Live Q & A Session on Monday at 4pm to answer any questions that parents or guardians may have concerning virtual learning.
Those that participated in the Facebook Live event were Superintendent, Sarah Wassan; LCE Principal, Carol Napier, LCMHS Assistant Principal Jessica Napier; and LCMHS Principal Danny Wright.
One of the 1st questions answered was about school physicals. Once school sports are determined for later in the year, for those that are choosing to play sports, those school physicals will need to be completed. This, also, includes immunizations, eye exams, dental visits, and school physicals for all students that need them.
Devices will be provided on Wednesday, August 19th and Thursday, August 20th for those that told the Board of Education that they need them and have reliable internet service. The normal $25 yearly fee is being waived.
Teachers will be available via email, or you are always welcome to call the school during normal school hours and leave a message. The teachers do check messages and return phone calls.
For those students that are not participating, a school representative will visit the student’s home to see how they can help in any way.
Speech class will be virtual and special education will be monitored by a special education teacher.
Schedules for devices and school supply pick up are printed in this week’s paper and is, also, on-line at both the board of education website and Facebook page.
You MUST complete paperwork and hand it at the Board of Education PRIOR to picking up supplies at the designated time in order to be given a ticket to receive supplies. LCE students do not have to attend supply pick up with parent or guardian, but LCMHS is requesting that students accompany their parent or guardian at the time of their supply pick up at their school.
Lastly, Lee County Schools Food Services will be transporting meals 2 days a week throughout the community, so be sure to fill out the lunch registration when filling out remaining paperwork to hand in to the Board of Education.
