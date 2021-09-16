On September 8th, 2021 at 05:15pm, the Lee County School Board held a special meeting at central office. All current board members were in attendance.
Superintendent Wasson recommended adoption of a general fund tax levy of 49.2 cents on real property and 49.2 cents on personal property. Recommendation was also made to set the motor vehicle tax rate at 52.3.
The proposed General Fund tax rate of 49.2 cents on real property and 49.2 cents on personal property is expected to produce revenue of $1,468,567. Of this amount $311,214.60 is from new and personal property.
A public hearing immediately preceded the special board meeting. The hearing was mandated because the recommended rate is higher than the compensating rate. The recommended rates of 49.2 cents on real and personal property and 52.3 cents on motor vehicles are the same as current tax rates and not increased rates.
Motion Passed: Approval to set the 2021-2022 tax rates as follows: general fund tax levy of 49.2 cents on real property, 49.2 cents on personal property and 52.3 cents on motor vehicles passed with a motion by Mr. Donald Napier and a second by Dr. Avis Thompson. All board members voted in favor.
The last tax increase by the school board was September 2019 when it was voted to raise the (at that time) current rate of 47.7 cents.
The board then entered closed session to choose a replacement for the vacant seat of former board member Janie Thorpe of District 2. The three applicants considered were Donald R Barnes Jr, Charnel Burton and Matthew R Coleman.
All board members voted in favor of appointing Donald Barnes.
The temporary appointment will remain in effect through the remainder of the current term, which will end December 2022. Should Mr. Barnes wish to remain on the board as District #2 representative, he must file the necessary paperwork by June 2, 2022 to run as a candidate in the November 2022 election.
The winner in November 2022 will begin the four-year term in January 2023.
Written by Kara Thorpe Editor, Info via Shanna Minter LC School Board.
