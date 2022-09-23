On Tuesday, September 13th, the Lee County Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting with all board members in attendance. Before the meeting started with the agenda, the board members and superintendent Ray Shuler had planned on recognizing the school resource officer John Marshall with a signed certificate for his dedication and good attendance since holding his position. However, Marshall was out with covid at that time.
Tina Lucas, finance officer stated that the general fund had collected approximately $419k (+) and expenditures were approximately $482k (+). No significant purchases or collections were stated.
Emergency certification was approved for the hiring of the following: high school math teacher, high school social studies teacher, high school PE teacher and a high school earth space science/ biology/physics/chem teacher.
Both LCE and LCMHS recently received their “Safe Schools Audit”. Principals Carol Napier and Danny Wright were present at the meeting to give a brief report on the audit/s. Napier stated that all students and adults interviewed gave positive feedback on the schools overall safety. The school received 3 stars or up on their no cel phone policy and on their emergency folders/backpacks. The audit’s concerns for LCE lied in the front door entry, no resource office and inconsistency with visitor tags. The audit also noted that the most behavioral incidents seem to occur in one specific class, on one specific bus and on the playground. A suggestion for the school from the audit was to train all staff on suicide prevention.
Principal Wright of LCMHS also stated that all interviews received positive feedback. The school received good ratings on the following: drug/alcohol use low, visitor procedures, the resource officer, staff and student morale, the school’s nurse, drills, and morning supervision. The concerns for LCMHS listed vaping and suggested vape detectors be installed in the restrooms, lighting in the student parking lot, bullying and implementing an open container policy meaning no outside, opened beverages are brought in, in the instance of alcohol being disguised as juice, pop or water.
James Daily and Brent Duncil were present at the meeting to give an update on the Virtual Academy program.
Currently there are forty students enrolled in the virtual academy; only three being LCE students. The virtual academy also enrolls students from surrounding counties. Mr. Daily gave a run down on how the academy operates stating all grade levels assignments for the whole year are posted on the academy. All assignments have a deadline, however students can work ahead and finish any or all assignments as early as they wish. That way students and parents can plan the assignments around their schedules ahead of time. The majority of assignments are auto graded with the exception of work that requires written answers. each student’s account shows a progress bar and a report card at all times along with a message tab to communicate amongst the teachers and students. Each week, Daily and Duncil will make phone calls to the students home to touch base.
For the attendance report, Phillip Angel stated that at the beginning of the month of September there were 907 students enrolled and are currently 905. The attendance average at this time is 91%.
The board members pushed appointing a member to the District Calendar committee to next month for more discussion and planning until then. This will be for the 2023-24 calendar.
David Lyons presented the board members with mock photos of how the new playground that LCE is currently trying to fund, will look. Lyons stated there will be no mulch and will have the rubber material instead.
The following LC Schools employees have resigned: Tanya Horn, cook.
The following are newly hired: Kayli Perkins; assistant, Hallie Land; LCMHS computer lab, Stanley Snider; bus driver, Leann Turner; gifted talented, Tami Stickler; gifted talented, Sandy Watts; sub, Wes Evans; assistant, Hayley Fox; assistant.
Recently, superintendent Shuler and David Lyons met with county officials Chuck Caudill; LC Judge Exec, Joe Lucas; LC Sheriff elect, and Mayor Scott Jackson to discuss the possibility of hiring a second resource officer solely for Lee County Elementary. The issue that comes with this being that LCE is out of Beattyville city limits. As with SRO John Marshall at LCMHS, the school board and the city/BPD both contributed to the cost and hiring process of Marshall in 2019. The city cannot take part in the hiring of a resource officer for LCE. Shuler and Lyons are currently working with the fiscal court and Lee County Sheriff Dept. in order to come up with funds and find a suitable candidate for the position of a resource officer at the elementary school.
The approximate cost including insurance, uniforms, pay and training is approximately $75k. The school is also seeking out grants that can maybe offset this cost. As some individuals have suggested a volunteer for this position; that idea is not practical as in the case of an accident or injury, an uninsured volunteer would deem a liability to the school system. In the meantime, Shuler and Lyons stated they would proceed with forming a draft contract for an SRO and plan to present the contract to the members of the school board, once finished.
