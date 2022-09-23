LC School board presented with their membership to KSBA at last Tuesday’s meeting. The Kentucky School Boards Association was established in 1936 and represents 857 school board members from across the state to provide training, services and collegialit...

     LC School board presented with their membership to KSBA at last Tuesday’s meeting. The Kentucky School Boards Association was established in 1936 and represents 857 school board members from across the state to provide training, services and collegiality to aid in the effort of providing the best education possible for public school students across Kentucky. As Kentucky’s leading advocate for public school boards, KSBA empowers local districts through superior support, service and training. L-R Board members Donald Napier, William Owens, Donald Barnes Jr, Lamont Coldiron and Avis Thompson. Photo via Kara Thorpe.

 

On Tuesday, September 13th, the Lee County Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting with all board members in attendance. Before the meeting started with the agenda, the board members and superintendent Ray Shuler had planned on recognizing the school resource officer John Marshall with a signed certificate for his dedication and good attendance since holding his position. However, Marshall was out with covid at that time. 

    Tina Lucas, finance officer stated that the general fund had collected approximately $419k (+) and expenditures were approximately $482k (+). No significant purchases or collections were stated. 

