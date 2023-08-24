  LEE COUNTY, Ky. - Lee County Area Technology Center and Americans Helping Americans are partnering together to help secondary students have a smoother transition into the workforce. Americans Helping Americans awarded a $20,000 grant to Lee County Area Technology Center to support “Working through Barriers to Promote Successful Transition into a High-Wage Career for Students in the Central Appalachian Region.” 

      Through this partnership, Lee County Area Technology Center and Americans Helping Americans provide assistance to high school students who want to work in high-demand, high-wage careers. 

