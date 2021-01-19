be

 Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Lee County Sheriffs Office and the Kentucky Search Dog Association participated in another day ( Jan. 14th) of searching the Kentucky River for Shawn Little. Little walked away from his home on Short Hollow Road on December 26 2020. If anyone has information to Shawn Little’s whereabouts please contact Lee County 911 at 606 464 5030.

