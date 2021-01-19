Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Lee County Sheriffs Office and the Kentucky Search Dog Association participated in another day ( Jan. 14th) of searching the Kentucky River for Shawn Little. Little walked away from his home on Short Hollow Road on December 26 2020. If anyone has information to Shawn Little’s whereabouts please contact Lee County 911 at 606 464 5030.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 13, 2021
- Covid-19 Vaccination Info
- OC Judge-Executive Turner Receives Covid-19 Vaccination
- COVID-19 vaccine rolls out to 70 and older in Knox
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 4, 2021
- Frankfort Regional Driver Licensing Office Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19
- Those 60 and older, essential workers next in line to get coronavirus vaccine
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 3, 2021
Latest News
- Kentucky Art Contest Increases Pollinator Awareness
- From Our Archives: A Piece of History Submitted by Fulton Bush
- Virginia Lee Spencer Phillips
- Ellis Eugene Pendergrass, age 89
- Ilene Gay Hurt, age 82
- Search Continues for Little
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- University of Kentucky Basketball Trivia Contest Announced
Most Popular
Articles
- SEATTLE’S MURDEROUS 2020 PROVES GUN TAX FRAUD, CCRKBA SAYS
- Grant opportunities available for Kentucky farmers, restaurants, research institutions
- A Message for the Lee County Superintendent
- Cornett an Invest 606 Finalist
- Search Continues for Missing Lee County Man
- Courthouse Comments 1-13-21
- Frankfort Focus 1-13-21
- Lee County Athletics Still Going Strong Despite the Pandemic
- Combs of LC Juniper Health Voted to Mercy Health of Irvine’s Foundation Board
- Lee County Native Johnnie Green Erases $2.5 Million for Families in Medical Debt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.