Last week an emergency meeting was held amongst the Fiscal Court due to an opportunity for funding for the Senior Citizen’s Center. The possible funds will exceed 1 million dollars to either renovate the existing or build a new center. (As of day of meeting, the center had to evacuate with equipment as flooding posed a threat, taking food and other supplies to the Booneville center. The center’s location was also flooded last year.)
As opposed to building a new center, Judge Caudill suggested the idea of converting the community room at Happy Top into a Senior Center. The only cost this will be on the county will be the architectural plans and study at $15k. Magistrate Ronnie P. Begley stated he would rather see a new building built, however this would consume a lot more of the funds than using the already existing space at Happy Top. This would also cost the county more money up to $170k (+/-) for the study/plans on new building as it would for the $15k study/plans for Happy Top. Begley stated he could not see every senior the center serves driving to Happy Top and stated it would “be out of their way.” The senior center does offer transportation. Also keeping in mind that Happy Top is where the seniors already pick up senior commodities.
