The September City Council began with the normal prayer by Councilman Sam Cockerham followed by The Pledge of Allegiance.
The Council had the normal visitors there participating in the meeting like Police Chief Steve Mays and KRADD Representative Jesse Riley, but also, former Public Works Director Ray Crabtree attended the meeting.
He, once again, approached Mayor Scott Jackson and the Council, asking the Mayor specifically to answer the questions concerning the water treatment of Lee County as specified in the 8-11-21 of The Beattyville Enterprise that had also been delivered to the Mayor by the Lee County Judge Executive Chuck Caudill Jr. The Mayor’s answer, once again, was that he would reach out to the Division of Water and Rural Water to try and get those answers for Crabtree. He did inform the Council that they were flushing the water tank on October 1st located at Rock of Ages Road.
David Lyons of the Lee County School System, then, approached the Council and was asking about closing Lee Avenue to through traffic. He said that the Board of Education wanted to install a fence around the campus that is 24 acres, but could not do so till the Council closed Lee Avenue. They want to install it for safety measures. The Mayor asked the Council to table that discussion till next month until he spoke to the Kentucky League of Cities. The Beattyville Housing payroll was also tabled till next month.
KRADD Representative Jesse Riley, then approached the Council and reported that the $1,091,500 water treatment plant with the City matching the funds of $218,000 was approved by the Council.
Next, Police Chief Steve Mays gave his report to the Council by saying that the Beattyville Police Dept answered 278 calls, made 48 arrests, served 61 Citations, and worked 4 accidents in August. He did tell the Council that there is a continuing problem of the homeless setting up tents in town. Charges will be filed against those that are pitching tents illegally.
Public Works Director, Ferrell Wise, then addressed the Council and gave his report. He said that they had received a total of 169 calls in August. He said 139 had been completed.
The Council closed their September meeting by talking about the upcoming Woolly Worm Festival. The festival is still scheduled for October 24-26 on Main Street. They are hoping Back Street/River Drive will be open in time for the festival according to Mayor Jackson. He said he is working on the project.
