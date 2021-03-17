According to Three Forks Regional Jail Administrator, Harvey Pelfrey, 6 inmates overdosed last week when they brought a new inmate into the facility.
When an inmate goes into the regional jail, a police officer searches them, then jail staff pats them down, and lastly, the inmate is scanned. All three of these procedures were completed on the incoming inmate.
Several hours later, the Captain on call at the jail noticed about 6 inmates getting sick. The jail staff called for ambulances for them and used Narcan on two of them. The jail staff, also, called the police. Officer Greg Brandenburg took the call to investigate the incident.
Pelfrey said at one point before the inmates started acting ill, the cameras recorded the affected inmates huddling around the new inmate they had just brought in. After investing the video cameras, etc., they concluded the new inmate that had been brought in probably had placed a balloon filled with drugs in his nether regions, possibly removing it to give drugs to the inmates that overdosed.
All 6 inmates recovered and were returned to the jail within two hours of the incident.
