Some families are waiting patiently for the results of a rapid DNA test on a skull found nearly a year ago on Red Bird in Clay County after the flooding last March.
One of these families is the family of Stephen Best in Lee County. Best was reported missing on February 3, 2018, and has yet to be found. His last known whereabouts was the Red Bird Community in Clay County.
The case is being investigated by various agencies including three different Kentucky State Police posts and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department along with any information from Lee County Sheriff’s Department, if it is Stephen Best.
For now, the Best Family waits, a habit they have grown accustomed to, sadly.
