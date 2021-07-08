State Representative Bill Wesley met with the Owsley and Lee County Tourism Directors and Lee County Tourism Commission members last week at the Local Market in Beattyville.
Those in attendance was Owsley County Tourism Director Lisa Botner, Lee County Tourism Director Dedra Brandenburg, Lee County Tourism Commission member Linda Smith, Beattyville Main Street Director Teresa Mays, and Beattyville and Booneville Sentinel GM-Publisher and Beattyville Ent. DBA Vice Chair Jessica L Butler.
They gave State Representative Wesley a detailed update of all that they are doing for their counties, and also, come up with ways to work collectively with Lee and Owsley Counties, helping both counties bring about their best tourism and economic potential.
State Representative Wesley was impressed with all that these ladies are doing for his district and told them that he continues to stand strong on his promise that his district will not be neglected by helping them achieve their goals to make our region a top-notch tourist attraction.
While meeting with Lee and Owsley Tourism reps, State Rep. Bill Wesley also visited the local vendors at the market. He left with several homemade treats to take back to Frankfort to share at his committee meeting.
