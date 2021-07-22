From Rep. Bill Wesley: “ATTN LEE COUNTY: I was in Beattyville having a meeting with the city Mayor, Nesbitt Engineering, and others that are doing the water and sewage projects in Lee County. We were trying to come up with some solutions for the water issues.
I visited some areas that were having water issues and talking to my constituents about their concerns.
I asked the Mayor to have an urgent meeting with the City council, City Attorney, and Health Department to declare a State of Emergency for Lee County because of all the water issues.
After I receive their letter from the City Attorney and Health Department, then I will address mine along with theirs to our Senator, Congressman, and the Governor.
By declaring an emergency, (which it is) will open up for funding and will quicken the process. As your State Representative, I will be a voice for you and will keep you posted. ‘’Our District will not be neglected’’.
