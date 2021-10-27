Representative Bill Wesley, R-Ravenna, met with members of the Interim Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection last Wednesday to discuss duty-related stress and trauma among 911 dispatchers in Kentucky. Last Friday, Wesley pre-filed BR 215, the Lifeliner’s Act, to help spread awareness of work-induced stress, recognize the symptoms of PTSD, and provide resources for telecommunicators for treatment. In the near future, Wesley plans to prefile a bill recognizing dispatchers as first responders.
“I am calling this bill ‘the Lifeliner’s Act’ because our dispatchers are sometimes the lifeline between our first responders and the life and death situations,” Rep. Wesley said. “They are our lifeline in every situation. I am so thankful for the brave individuals that selflessly save others.”
Those who live with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) suffered exposure to “actual or threatened death, serious injury, or sexual violation.” PTSD exposure means someone witnessed or experienced this directly, learned about when it occurred to a friend or loved one, or experienced it via repeated or extreme exposure to details of traumatic events, such as when required for work.
“I respect our 911 dispatchers for the work they do every day,” Wesley said.
“As a chaplin over six departments, I hear about the many issues they face. When we think of PTSD, we often assume that people who suffer from it all carry a badge or a gun. In this case, that isn’t true. Our dispatchers go from one traumatic situation to another, minute after minute, day after day. We must bring in the tools and resources they need to deal with PTSD in their annual training.”
There are four types of PTSD symptom clusters: intrusion/re-experiencing (memories, dreams, flashbacks, etc. of an event); avoidance (action is taken to avoid memories of the event); changes in cognitions and mood (negative beliefs, increased sadness/despair/inability to connect with others); and arousal (increased aggression, recklessness, hypervigilance, and poor sleep). These symptoms must be present for at least one month before they are considered PTSD symptom clusters.
Nearly 70 dispatchers and more than 250 officers participate in the Kentucky Post-Critical Incident Seminar (KYPCIS). KYCPIS is a three-day seminar developed by the FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program. Mental health professionals lead the seminar in hopes of filling "a void in care for officers and dispatchers who currently are experiencing a lack of resources and support.”
KYPCIS data shows that sources of telecommunicator duty-related stress are mostly connected to a line of duty injury or death, infants or children, death of an adult, suicide, cumulative circumstances, officer-involved shootings, and fires. According to KYPCIS statistics, day one of the seminar revealed that telecommunicator symptoms mostly relate to depression (13 percent), anxiety (25 percent), and PTSD (67 percent). Statistics also show that PTSD symptomology scores after seminar participation dropped from 38.18 percent to 22.36 percent, proving that the training has a positive impact on our citizens who suffer from these mental health disorders.
According to Wesley, he has received countless letters of support from police deputies, fire chiefs, dispatchers, public safety directors, and both Kentucky 911 associations: Kentucky Emergency Number Association (KENA) and Association of Public Safety Communication Officials (APCO).
Following the presentation to the committee, Representative Mark Hart of Falmouth shared his support for the proposed legislation and asked to sign on as the primary co-sponsor of the bill. Hart understands the need on a personal leave as he is a retired fire and EMS paramedic captain.
“As always, our district will not be neglected,” Rep. Wesley said. For full details of the meeting, please visit legislature.ky.gov or click here for the meeting materials. To watch the meeting online, visit the Legislative Research Commission YouTube page.
