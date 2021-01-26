State Representative Republican Bill Wesley has filed/co sponsored the following listed House Bills. Wesley can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. The bills have been sent to the Governor’s desk for his signature or veto.
House Bill 218: Excludes houses of worship from emergency condemnation authority, prohibits a governmental entity from prohibiting religious services during an emergency to a greater extent than imposed on other organizations or businesses that provide essential services. Prohibits a governmental entity from taking any discriminatory action against a religious organization on the basis that the organization is religious.
House Bill 210: Requires employers to provide the same leave policies to adoptive parents as they provide to birth parents. Change the applicable age of an adoptive child from seven to ten. Create an exemption for specified categories of adoption.
House Bill 189: Relating to school bus safety; Permit the legislative body of a county to enact an ordinance to authorize the use of a camera monitoring system by a local school district and permit the enforcement of a civil penalty for a stop arm camera to enter into an interlocal agreement to implement and enforce such ordinances; provide that a legislative body shall set the amount of the civil penalty; to provide that the revenue generated from a civil penalty shall be retained by the county; require specific notice for a stop arm camera violation; require the legislative body of a county to designate a form for a stop arm camera violation; establish defenses to a stop arm camera violation; define the procedures for a contest to a stop arm camera violation; require a recipient of a stop arm camera violation to pay or contest the violation within 60 days; allow for a suspension of registration for failure to pay a fine.
House Bill 277: Amend KRS 186.430 to exempt the KY operator’s license requirements for a member of the Armed Forces of the United States, their spouse and dependent child who hold a valid driver’s license from another state when they are assigned to Ky but maintain a permanent residence elsewhere.
House Bill 206: Regarding KY National Guard Adoption Assistance Program; Amend KRS 36.477 to raise the amount of available assistance from the Ky National Guard Adoption Assistance Program.
House Bill 196: Create a new section of Subtitle 20 of KRS Chapter 304 to prohibit insurers from refusing to issue a policy of motor vehicle liability insurance, or imposing an additional premium solely because the person is uninsured if, during the period the person was without insurance, the person was on military service and absent from the commonwealth; require insurers to inquire about military service upon application for insurance; provide penalties for insurers who demonstrate a willful pattern of noncompliance.
House Bill 139: increase minimum total and permanent in line of duty or duty related disability benefits payable to a member of any of the systems administered by the KY Retirement System’s from 25% to 75% of the member’s monthly average pay. Ensure full hospital and medical insurance benefits for the member, spouse and defendants of a member who has total and permanent in line of duty or duty related disability.
