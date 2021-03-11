State Rep Bill Wesley visited Breathitt, Lee, and Owsley Counties last week and helped with relief efforts by passing out food, water, etc., and talking with Judge-Executives and Mayors of those Counties. He walked along Main Street in Beattyville and introduced himself to businesses that had been affected by the flooding.
This week, he is meeting with 84 Lumber, Lowes, and Meades Do -It Center for donations. He is also meeting a company that makes beds to help bring construction supplies and bedding to his district hit hard by the flooding. Next, he is hoping to start bringing furniture to the area.
He will be back in Frankfort Wednesday making sure efforts are still underway to get help from the Governor’s Office as he goes back into Session. However, he feels that private citizens have helped his affected district more than the government ever can. These actions and care of citizens of the area that have reached out and helped their fellow man is what makes his district, not only the largest geographical region, but the district with the biggest hearts too!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.