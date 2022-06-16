The June City Council meeting began with traditional prayer and Pledge to Allegiance, then Sandy Dunahoo of Nesbitt Engineering addressed the Council to talk about the resort in the Red River Gorge that has been proposed.
The state set 10 million dollars aside for the bridge project for the resort and the local communities surrounding it, including Beattyville, to support it due to the demand of the Gorge. The City will receive 5 million dollars of that 100 million to help with Public Works due to the demand because of the proposed Red River Gorge expansion.
These monies that were included in the state budget would offset the burden to communities based on the increased tourism. Lee County and Beattyville are given this specific money due to the Kentucky River being the water source. Beattyville will get the money regardless of whether the resort is built or not. Beattyville is supposed to match the 5 million dollars, but the Governor’s office wants to help the communities with the match funding. The City will receive the money on July 1st.
Next, Teresa Mays, Main Street Director talked about the Bourbon and Moonshine Festival preparation. Fifty-six vendors will be set up on Main Street. The street will be closed Friday evening at 4pm and the festival will then begin for Friday and Saturday.
The Council went on to discuss the continued conversation that they are having about food trucks in the area and an ordinance concerning them. The Council approved the 1st reading of the food truck ordinance.
The Council went on to approve the 2nd reading of the 2022-2023 Budget. Then, the Council approved the amendment of the ABC Ordinance for it to include a non-alcoholic license for a business to use alcohol in cooking and baking only. It is a special non-beverage alcohol license. -The Council approved it.
The Council proceeded to approve the 1st reading of the business and property incentive package ordinance. They, also, approved the May meeting Minutes and the financial report.Next, the Council discussed the Roll-Off Rates Increase. It is $300 now, but the price of diesel is making the City go in the red. They approved the price increase to $500. This will not include those that are already on the waitlist.
Police Chief Steve Mays was next to approach the Council to give his May police report. He said that in May the police department received 233 calls, 21 arrests, 51 citations, and they worked 5 accidents. Lastly, Public Works Director Ferrell Wise gave his May report. Public Works received 137 work orders. 106 of those 137 have been completed. These work orders include sewer and garbage along with water. Then, the Council adjourned for June
