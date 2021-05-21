Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball filed a brief in defense of Senate Bill 165 against Governor Andy Beshear this week. Senate Bill 165, voted into law during the 2021 legislative session, provides a true check and balance over governmental spending by reforming the manner in which Executive Branch governmental contracts are reviewed. Prior to this change, there was no true accountability in government contract spending.
”It’s concerning that Governor Beshear will go to such lengths to halt any oversight of the use of taxpayer dollars by his office,” Treasurer Ball said. “Separation of powers is a foundational principle in our nation and cannot be altered to best suit one elected person.”
Senate Bill 165 provides an added layer of oversight by allowing for the Treasurer to review contracts disapproved of or objected to by the Government Contract Review Committee (GCRC). Previously, if a contract was flagged by the GCRC, the Governor-appointed Finance Secretary could simply disregard and proceed with the contract. Senate Bill 165 now ensures an unbiased review and level of protection from the misspending of taxpayer dollars through an appeal procedure to the State Treasurer within 10 days of receipt from the GCRC.
The General Assembly passed SB 165 by a wide margin and then voted to override the Governor’s veto. The passing of SB 165 is a direct result of the General Assembly’s position that there needed to be more oversight into state contracts. Treasurer Ball’s role in SB 165 stems from her duty to serve as a watchdog of government expenditures.
“Without these new measures, the current contract process is like the fox guarding the henhouse,” Treasurer Ball said. “I hope the courts will dismiss the Governor’s suit and we can proceed with the implementation of a law which will improve oversight of governmental expenditures, which is good government.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.