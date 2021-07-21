“We deeply mourn the passing of state Representative Bam Carney, a good friend we were proud to serve with in the Kentucky House, and pray for his family during this difficult time. For more than a year and a half, he fought his illness with the same level of determination and dignity that he brought to his work as a legislator and as a legislative leader. He was an outstanding public servant who truly believed that, whatever our differences, we are united as Kentuckians. He will be missed, but his life and legacy will never be forgotten.”
- House Democratic Caucus Leaders
Joni Jenkins,
Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles issued the following statement regarding the passing of Representative Bam Carney (above):
“I just learned about the passing of my former House colleague and friend, Representative Bam Carney,” Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. “When I was first elected to the House of Representatives, Bam was patient and kind in helping teach me the legislative process and how to best represent my constituents. He knew how to do both well, and was a visitor to my district many times over the years.
“Bam was a fighter. Through his role as chair of the House Education Committee, Bam fought to put the interests of students first. As House Majority Leader, he fought to bring about conservative vision for Kentucky, increase economic opportunities, and make the American dream possible for more Kentuckians. And, in these last few years, he fought tirelessly to get well, get home, and get back to representing his constituents in the halls of Frankfort.
During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who called him a friend. He will be missed.”
