More than 430 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. Those students from Lee County were Gabby Kirby and Adrianne Roberts.
The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the President’s Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the President’s Honor List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and must successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course). Those students from Lee Co. include: Michael Ammerman of Beattyville, Megan Nicole Deaton of Beattyville, Sara Ogans of Beattyville, and Katrina Diane Spencer of Beattyville.
The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, and must successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental). Those honored include: Logan Paige Botner of Beattyville, Averie Faith Brownell of Zoe, Hanna Alexis Campbell of Beattyville, Sajen Capps of Beattyville, Shelby K. Carothers of Beattyville, Katherine Elizabeth Coburn of Beattyville, Maggie Rae Durbin of Beattyville, Autumn Nicole Fox of Beattyville, Cody David Gilbert of Beattyville, Morgan Lynn Hinkle of Beattyville, Jaiden Paige Hunter of Beattyville, Steve Tyler Johnson of Beattyville, Keshia Lashee Land of Beattyville, Jacob Mccoy of Beattyville, Weslyn Faith Mcintosh of Beattyville, Erica Peyton Danielle Rose of Beattyville, Emma Louise Smith of Beattyville, Melinda Raeanne Stamper of Beattyville, and Rebekah Rose Turner of Beattyville.
