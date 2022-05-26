On May 19th LCHS Held their Senior Awards Night honoring the following students:
Charles Dooley Memorial Scholarship to David Alex Wolf, Hicks & Funfsinn Scholarship to Shonda Gross. The Appalachian Wireless Scholarship to Morgan Hinkle. KYASRO Sticklen-Shipp Memorial Scholarship to Hailey Childers.
Proctor Lodge & Torrent Lodge Scholarships to David Alex Wolf. Logan Thomas Family Memorial Scholarship to Hanna Campbell and Logan Botner. Mercy Health: Marcum & Wallace Scholarship to Shonda Gross. L.C.E. Staff Heroes Scholarship to Logan Botner and Wesley Mays. The Taylor Mayse Memorial Scholarship to Morgan Hinkle. The Jeremiah Fox Memorial Scholarship to Alexis Kearns. The Jamie Stickler Faculty Scholarship to Hanna Campbell.
The Brandon Napier Memorial Scholarship to David Alex Wolf. The Rena Isaacs Memorial Scholarship to David Alex Wolf. The Fierce Impact Scholarship to Logan Botner. The Lee Co. Retired Teachers Association Scholarship to Logan Botner.
The Beattyville Woman’s Club Scholarship to Morgan Hinkle. The Kenuel Thompson Memorial Scholarship to Wesley Mays. The Johnnie Green Foundation Scholarship to Shonda Gross & Morgan Hinkle. The Johnnie Green Perseverance Scholarship to David Alex Wolf. The Bobcat Dairy Bar Scholarship to David Alex Wolf and Morgan Hinkle. Lee Co. Kentucky Farm Bureau Scholarship to David Alex Wolf and Shonda Gross.
Lee Co. Republican Women’s Club Scholarship to Rebekah Turner. Jackson Energy Scholarship to Hanna Campbell. Passionately Pink Scholarship to David A. Wolf and Rebekah Turner. Appalachian Community Scholarship to Logan Botner.
WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship to Felicity Dempsey, Morgan Hinkle, Hanna Campbell, Logan Botner. All– A Classic Scholarship to Shonda Gross. Luther G. & Kathryn Newnam Memorial Scholarship Shelby Carothers. Sedley & Rena Stewart Scholarship Logan Botner. Claudio & Linda Stewart Ratti Scholarship Morgan Hinkle. Murrey-McHone Scholarships—Shonda Gross and Rebekah Turner. Hollis & Mary Louise Henson Scholarships to David A. Wolf and Shonda Gross. Beatty Heritage Scholarship to Shonda Gross. Spencer Drug Scholarship to Hailey Childers.
Top department awards—Logan Botner in all subjects for all-a’s all 4 years and highest average (English, Social Studies, Math, and Science). Three students graduated with Associate’s Degrees from Hazard Community and Technical Colelge and received a certificate of honor—Hanna Campbell, Logan Botner, and Morgan Hinkle. Two students were recognized as being the Class of 2022 Governor’s Scholars—Shelbi Stamper and Hailey Childers. 11 students were recognized as being college ready by meeting their ACT benchmarks set by the council of postsecondary education and received silver cords—Logan Botner, Hanna Campbell, Shelby Carothers, Nicolas Charles, Hailey Childers, Baylee Fox, Morgan Hinkle, Shelbi Stamper, Camille Tenhagen, Taylor Thacker, Chris Thompson. 11 students were recognized as being part of the Educational Talent Search Program and received black and red cords—Austin Charles, Nicolas Charles, Baylee Fox, Isaiah Fultz, Morgan Hinkle, Wesley Mays, Kory Napier, Dustin Spaulding, Shelbi Stamper, Taylor Thacker, and David Alex Wolf. 9 students were recognized as being part of the BETA club and given their Beta Club Stoles—Logan Botner, Hanna Campbell, Hailey Childers, Felicity Dempsey, Morgan Hinkle, Anna Moore, Shelbi Stamper, Rebekah Turner, and David Alex Wolf.
The citizenship award is given each year to one senior boy and one senior girl who have given outstanding service to the school and community and shown exemplary responsibility in carrying out their duties. These students were nominated by the faculty and staff and this award is one of the most prestigious honors given each year. The Citizenship Award Recipients will receive a plaque and a purple cord to be worn at graduation. This year’s female CITIZENSHIP AWARD WINNER IS MORGAN LYNN HINKLE; This year’s male CITIZENSHIP AWARD WINNER IS AUSTIN CHASE CHARLES.
The “I Dare You” award is given each year to one senior boy and one senior girl who have persevered against difficult circumstances to succeed in high school and have the potential for future success. These students were nominated and selected by the faculty and staff and this award, along with the Citizenship Award, is one of the most prestigious honors given each year. The Citizenship Award Recipients will receive a plaque and a red and black cord to be worn at graduation. This year’s female “I DARE YOU” AWARD WINNER IS SHELBY KAY CAROTHERS; This year’s male “I DARE YOU” AWARD WINNER IS MARSHALL AIDAN MINTER.
The following students received the Bobcat Academic Award for maintaining a 95% cumulative average all four years of their High School Career. They received a white cord and a medal sponsored by the Beattyville Woman’s Club: Logan Botner, Hanna Campbell, Morgan Hinkle, Shelby Carothers, and Felicity Dempsey.
Hanna Campbell and Logan Botner received a plaque for maintaining a 4.0 Grade Point Average throughout High School. The Top Ten Students were presented a gold cord and a certificate. They were read off as follows—David Alex Wolf, ranking 10th, Dylan Patrick watts, Ranking 9th, Shonda Leann Gross, Ranking 8th, Kory Scott Napier, Ranking 7th, Hailey Shantae Childers, Ranking 6th, Felicity Shyanne Dempsey, Ranking 5th, Shelby Kay Carothers, Ranking 4th, Morgan Lynn Hinkle, Ranking 3rd, Hanna Alexis Campbell, Ranking 2nd, and Logan Paige Botner, Ranking 1st in the Class of 2022.
The Salutatorian of the Senior Class of 2022 was then presented the Jeremiah Smith Salutatorian Award. This year’s Salutatorian and award went to Miss Hanna Alexis Campbell. Hanna is the 17-year-old daughter of Wendell and Carrie Campbell. While at Lee County High School, Hanna has been academically involved as a member of The Beta Club.
As mentioned before, she has went above and beyond by completing both her high school requirements and an Associate’s Degree from Hazard Community and Technical College. Hanna has also been involved in extracurricular activities being a member of the Archery Team. Hanna’s plans are to attend the Morehead State University this fall and major in Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
Lastly, the Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 was presented the Drew Smith Valedictorian Award. This year’s Valedictorian and award went to Miss Logan Paige Botner. Logan is the 17-year-old daughter of Phillip and Shannon Botner. While at Lee County High School, Logan has been academically involved as a member of The Beta Club. She has taken a rigorous course load and completed both her high school degree and an Associate’s Degree from HCTC.
Logan has taken her time this school year to not only complete a full load of college and high school classes, but also has completed an internship at our Lee County Elementary with the Kindergarten class. Her plans are to attend Eastern Kentucky University this fall and major in Elementary Education.
