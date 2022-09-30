 After devastating floods delayed the start of the school year for many eastern Kentucky students, all 171 school districts are back in class as of this week, Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) staff shared with superintendents of flood-impacted districts during a Sept. 22 meeting.

   “It is a huge, huge accomplishment and each of you should pat yourselves on the back and pat the backs of all your students and staff that are coming and rejoining,” said KDE Associate Commissioner Robin Kinney. “Never have I seen kids so excited to come back to school.”

