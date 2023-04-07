be

 The third significant windstorm within a month rolled across Kentucky on the evening of Saturday, April 1, 2023, causing extensive damage to Jackson Energy’s system. The severe weather system brought tornado threats, dangerous winds, and severe thunderstorms with it, knocking out power to more than 8,700 Jackson Energy members. 

     Jackson Energy is so grateful to our membership for their continued encouragement and support. We were formed to bring power to the last mile and when storms, like the one this past weekend, interrupt our ability to do so, we are committed to doing whatever is needed to expedite power restoration.

