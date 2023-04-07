The third significant windstorm within a month rolled across Kentucky on the evening of Saturday, April 1, 2023, causing extensive damage to Jackson Energy’s system. The severe weather system brought tornado threats, dangerous winds, and severe thunderstorms with it, knocking out power to more than 8,700 Jackson Energy members.
Jackson Energy is so grateful to our membership for their continued encouragement and support. We were formed to bring power to the last mile and when storms, like the one this past weekend, interrupt our ability to do so, we are committed to doing whatever is needed to expedite power restoration.
More than 120 field personnel worked long hours in rough terrain to restore power, including mutual aid crews from multiple electric cooperatives from across Kentucky, contractor crews, and several right-of-way crews including:
Nolin Rural Electric Cooperative
Warren Rural Electric Cooperative
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative
W.A. Kendall & Company
These crews were focused on the mission at-hand and worked earnestly to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. More than 200 individual outage locations were restored, and 40 broke poles were replaced. In addition, numerous reports of wires down and trees on the lines - that were not related to Jackson Energy – were inspected and verified.
“At Jackson Energy, the safety of our members and employees is our number one priority. We appreciate the efforts of all our crews as they worked safely, yet diligently, to restore service to our members,” said Carol Wright, President CEO.
If you are experiencing a new power outage, members are encouraged to call the automated phone system at 800-262-7480 or report the outage through the SmartHub app.
