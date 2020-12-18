On December 8th 2020 the Lee County School Board held their regular stated meeting starting at 6pm at the Lee County Board of Education. Items among the December 2020 agenda consisted of the following: approve contract for legal services for 2021 calendar year, approve extension of federal cover related emergency days, approve 2020-21 Lee County Schools Comprehensive District Improvement Plan.
From the Budget Report: Tina Lucas, District Finance Officer, presented the monthly Budget Report for review and approval. Ms. Lucas reported general fund revenues in the amount of $1,108,143.86. This month was exceptionally good for revenue, with the large increase due to property tax revenue and a Medicaid reimbursement. Property tax revenues saw a jump for the same month from approximately $604,000 in 2019 to approximately $815,000 in 2020.
The district also received a Medicaid payment of $58,955.66. General fund expenditures for the month totaled $474,036.67. Expenditures were ordinary and expected. Ms. Lucas did not provide details regarding projections, noting initial projections have been significantly altered due to movement of funds and tracking requirements required by the federal and state governments.
Motion Passed: Approval of the monthly Budget Report as presented by District Finance Officer Tina Lucas passed with a motion by Mr. Lamont Coldiron and a second by Mr. Donald Napier. From the Attendance Report: Director of Pupil Personnel Phillip Angel gave the Enrollment/Attendance Report. Mr. Angel reported enrollment “holding steady” at 900 students as of December 1, 2020. During the same time period last year, enrollment was 877 students. Mrs. Wasson noted some districts are losing a significant number of students to private schools. Attendance continues to be measured by participation. As of December, approximately 90 students have no or inadequate internet service, down from 190 students reported in October. Approximately 40 Kajeet devices provide hotspot access to 83 students. The district has also purchased 40 Appalachian Wireless hotspots, which are cheaper than Kajeets.
During the Instruction Report, the Board opted to continue in January with the in-person plan that was approved during the October meeting - Four days in-person per week and one day virtual, with that one day being Wednesday. The district had not had the opportunity to use this plan as in-person instruction ceased following the October meeting. This plan is assuming in-person instruction will be permitted by the governor after the first of the year. According to Superintendent Wasson’s latest update, Lee County is still currently in the “red” on the state incident rate map and governor Any Beshear’s executive order of schools in counties in the red being shut down, is still in effect. Info via Shanna Minter. Written by Kara Thorpe Assoc. Editor.
This is the last week before Christmas break with the last day of virtual learning being December 18th. Superintendent Wasson is urging all students and families to stay in compliance of the health department’s recommendations during their time off.
