On 3/22/21 the Lee County Board of Education posted a video on their Facebook page (Lee County School District, KY) in refrence to two new Covid cases at the Lee County Middle High School.
The cases are two students and not staff. According to Superintendent Sarah Wasson Neither of these students were in attendance as of Monday and all families affected by quarantine have been contacted.
Wasson’s video which can be viewed on the Lee County School District, KY page shares what quarantine means as well as the fact that if your child has been in contact with a quarantined student but not a student who has tested positive then he or she does not have to quarantine.
It also discusses the total number of cases we have so far as well as the number of quarantined students. The content of the video has also been posted to Live Feed on the district webpage if you’d rather simply read the information.
