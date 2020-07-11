On Friday, July 3rd, Deputy Jacob Sparks began following a red truck after an anonymous tip that the driver, Kyle Owen, possessed a large amount of dope and cash due to an ongoing investigation, and driving on a suspended license.
As Deputy Sparks was following Owen, Owen began to speed up and cut down Lumber Street, running a vehicle off the road. Owen then ran several stop signs before, striking another vehicle at the Shell Apple Mart as he turned right onto Booneville Road.
Deputy Sparks pursued Owen, being mindful of those in Owen’s way, and trying to maintain safety on the road. At one point, Owen reached a speed of 100 mph.
Deputy Sparks continued to pursue Owen as he turned to go onto Hwy 587, but not before he hit three vehicles parked at Judd’s Garage.
Owen proceeded to evade Deputy Sparks until he wrecked in a field and fled on foot.
Sheriff Childers, along with Deputy Wilder helped Deputy Sparks look for Owen, but they suspect he was picked up by someone in another vehicle.
The suspect, Kyle Owen, is still at large. If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Dept at 606-464-4140 or 911 Dispatch.
