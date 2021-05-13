The Lion and a Dog Took the Spotlight at the May City Council Meeting

Mayor Scott Jackson called to order the May City Council Meeting that took place at the Happy Top Community Center last Monday night.
After the regular monthly prayer, Linda Smith, spoke to the Council and Mayor about the annual 4th of July fireworks on Happy Top. Their plan is to still have the annual event, but it may not be as large as it has been in years past. The Council agreed to donate towards the event for another year.
Next, the Council approved Draw 10 of the INI Sewer Rehab project, as Paul Nesbitt of Nesbitt Engineering was on hand to answer any questions they may have had, and then they began to speak with KRADD about the 3 upcoming projects that the Council will need to look over and chose an engineer for. The Three projects are going to be the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Bear Track Water Line Replacement, and the Sewer Lift Station Rehab.
The Council and Mayor, then, discussed the Beattyville Elementary School project that the Lee Co Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill approached the Council about last month concerning making the old Beattyville Elementary into apartments and retail space. Based on the recent flooding, the Council and Mayor decided not to donate to this project because of other projects that needed the attention more. This was not a motion, but a mutual decision made by the Council.
Next, the Council approved the MRA fund with a resolution, the 1st Reading of the Annual Budget, and the April Meeting Minutes.
Beattyville Police Chief, then, addressed the Council and gave his April rep
Beattyville Police Chief, then, addressed the Council and gave his April report. The Beattyville Police Department received 289 calls, served 61 citations, made 18 arrests, and worked 3 accidents.
Beattyville Police Chief Mays, also, brought up the recent video of Officer Wes Sallie and his handling of Officer K9 Sara that had been circulating on social media. The dog was NEVER abused or treated in a violent manner, according to Chief Mays and KSP K9 experts.
They supported Officer Sallie’s actions concerning the handling of Office K9 Sara, and maintained guidelines the whole time. (Reporter Note: I have personally seen Officer Wes Sallie handle Officer K9 Sara in various circumstance. She does an amazing job, ONLY because Officer Sallie treats her with respect, and as the asset that she is! He loves her dearly, and like I have said, I have seen it firsthand numerous times. Social media does not always convey the truth.)
Next, Public Works Director Ferrell Wise addressed the Council and gave his April report. Public Works received 86 work orders, and 68 were completed as of Monday night for both sewer and water.
Mayor Jackson then informed the Council that he is meeting with Jackson Energy Tuesday in hopes that they can help clean up the City Park similar to what they did at the Three Forks Historical Museum.
Then, he gave the Council an update on Lion Apparel who is still looking to locate back to their old location in Beattyville if they can get enough employees. Right now, they have approximately 20 employees that commute daily to their West Liberty plant. At first, they said they only needed 30 employees to work in Lee County to open the Beattyville location back up, but now they are saying more like 50 to 60 employees will be needed.
Lion Apparel will be holding a job fair soon, and Mayor Jackson and the Council have agreed to help make the opening of the Beattyville location happen with certain incentives, etc .
The Council, then, approved the Financial Report and adjourned for May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.