There is No Place Like Home

Community Christian Church is excited to announce the addition of Mark Treadway as an associate minister!
Mark is 46 years old and grew up in Lee County, graduating from Lee County High School in 1992. The son of the late Paul Eddie and Glendola Treadway, Mark has been a Kentucky State Trooper since 2002. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, skiing, mountain biking, road biking, swimming, music concerts, triathlons, and playing guitar.
“I’m really excited about the position as Associate Minister at Community Christian Church,” Mark says. “I can’t wait to see how God will use me here in my home community and in His Church. It’s a great church and a great church family, where everyone is loved and welcomed.”
He goes on to say, “I want to extend an invitation to you to attend a service one Sunday. Come check us out! It will be a blessing!”
