In my last newsletter, I mentioned that I joined fellow Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell and U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie in sending a letter to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville urging them to select Fort Knox for their fourth corps headquarters. We laid out the many advantages to such a move, writing, “Locating the new headquarters at Fort Knox would clearly provide a significant return on investment for the Army.” This week, I have some good news to report! As a staunch defender of Kentucky’s military installations and a fierce advocate for our nation’s armed forces, I am thrilled to announce the selection of Fort Knox for the newest Army headquarters, and I look forward to welcoming the troops to our beautiful Commonwealth. From working to protect Fort Knox’s energy independence capabilities, to advocating for service members at all of our military bases to be counted correctly by the census, I’m proud to be a voice for Kentucky’s soldiers, their families, and their communities.
Last week, I linked to my floor speech that focused on the surveillance state’s abuse of its powers to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump. I also asked my question, which had been blocked the week before by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during the impeachment trial, that sought more information on how this impeachment push may have started. Unfortunately, several days after it was posted, YouTube decided to block public access to my speech. On Thursday, I released the following statement concerning this action: “It is a chilling and disturbing day in America when giant web companies such as YouTube decide to censor speech. Now, even protected speech, such as that of a senator on the Senate floor, can be blocked from getting to the American people. This is dangerous and politically biased. “Nowhere in my speech did I accuse anyone of being a whistleblower, nor do I know the whistleblower’s identity. Apparently, YouTube has taken it upon itself to decide what questions can even be asked in the public debate, including on the Senate floor.”
On Monday, I had the opportunity to travel with President Trump on Air Force One, a trip that took us to Dover Air Force Base to honor two soldiers killed last weekend in Afghanistan. We honor their bravery and heroism, and we think of the families present who will forever be changed by their sacrifice. After I returned to Washington, the costs of war continued to weigh heavily on my mind, as the very next day, I chaired a hearing of my Federal Spending Oversight Subcommittee on “The Afghanistan Papers.” The Afghanistan Papers are a series of investigative reports, released by The Washington Post in December, that were based in part on some 400 interviews conducted by the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. As I said in my video message for this week, “The Afghanistan Papers tell of government spinning statistics instead of giving us the truth. They reveal a war effort severely impaired by a lack of clear or even achievable objectives. They further expose widespread corruption in Afghanistan and massive, wasteful spending.” Quite simply, as I went on to say, “the American people deserve the full story. We also owe it to the thousands of U.S. soldiers who have laid down their lives in this war and the tens of thousands more who have been wounded to make sure government is held accountable.” Our servicemen and women went above and beyond what they were asked to do in 2001 after we were attacked, and they achieved a decisive victory. “Then,” I pointed out, “the politicians took over and created a quagmire that has stretched the past 18 years and cost us nearly $1 trillion.” On Tuesday, my subcommittee heard testimony on The Afghanistan Papers from John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction; former Ambassador and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Douglas Lute; former Ambassador Richard A. Boucher; and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Davis. You can stay up to date on my latest news and activities by visiting my Senate website, www.paul.senate.gov, or my official Facebook and Twitter pages. If you are a Kentucky resident and need assistance with a federal agency, please feel free to contact my Bowling Green office at 270-782-8303. One of my staff members will be more than happy to assist you.
