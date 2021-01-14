How will you Honor Dr. MLK Jr.’s Birthday? Thompson Chapel is presenting its’ 4th Community Unity Awareness Program.
This year, we are having a Panel Discussion via Zoom! The 2021 Theme is Community Awareness: Intimate Conversations!
Date: Monday, 1/18/21, Time: 7-8 pm.
For a link to join, please email Thompsonchapel1@gmail.com.
The Moderator is Matescia Stroud. Zoom Host Facilitators, Matescia Stroud & Lili St. Christopher. Panelist are:
Samuel Thompson Jr., Cmt Chair, Ewan Thompson I., Cmt Mbr, Philip Durbin, Educator, Diana Nightingale, Social Worker, Judge Exec. Chuck Caudill, Kendra Steele, WLEX News Producer, Jessica Butler, Beattyville Enterprise GM-Editor, Brian Kendrick, Pastor Beattyville Baptist, Dr. Avis Thompson, Pastor Thompson Chapel.
