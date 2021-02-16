Morgan Landrum- violate release.
Kristen Back- no show
Leslie Turner- P.I.
Emily Howard- possession meth, fleeing police, DUI, no license
Justin Taulbee- warrant, fleeing police
Wendell Flake- possession of stolen items, A.I.
Wesley Taulbee- no show
Donald Deaton- warrant
Lorrie Winchester- P.I.
Justin Gerber- DUI
Melissa Stepp- contempt court
Natasha Smith- no show
Brandon Lawson- no show
Destiny Downs- harassment, trespassing
Justin Fugate- warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.