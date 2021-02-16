be

Morgan Landrum- violate release. 

Kristen Back- no show

Leslie Turner- P.I. 

Emily Howard- possession meth, fleeing police, DUI, no license 

Justin Taulbee- warrant, fleeing police 

Wendell Flake- possession of stolen items, A.I.

Wesley Taulbee- no show

Donald Deaton- warrant 

Lorrie Winchester- P.I. 

Justin Gerber- DUI

Melissa Stepp- contempt court

Natasha Smith- no show

Brandon Lawson- no show 

Destiny Downs- harassment, trespassing

Justin Fugate- warrant

