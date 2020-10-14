Shawn D Lykins- rape, fleeing, unlawful transaction with minor/child, fail to comply w/ sex offender registration, resist arrest, arresting agency Jackson County Sheriff. Dustin Roger Lovins- reckless driving, no insurance, fail to use child restraint device in vehicle, DUI, wanton endangerment, trafficking heroin Teresa Campbell- endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, no insurance arresting agency Jackson County Sheriff. Danny Abney- speeding,DUI, possession drugs, trafficking heroin, tampering evidence, no license, fleeing. Rebecca Adams- DUI, possession methDavid Arajas- criminal mischiefBraxton Bailey- DUI Steven Bailey- DUI William Baldwin- no show Johnathan Barrett- possession meth Charles Booth- speeding, P.I., possession meth, felon with firearm, no license Douglas E Brandenburg- possession drugs Cody Brewer- DUI Ricky Burns- no show Dustin Bush- speeding, disregard stop sign, reckless driving, fleeing police, no insurance, no license, trespassing, paraphernalia Tiffany Bush- burglary David Campbell Jr- no show Leslie Campbell- P.I., fleeing Nathaniel Campbell- dis conduct, fleeing, giving officer false info, possession meth, assault of officer Samantha Cantrell- no show. Walter Clemons- no show Dennis Combs- domestic assault Jennifer Davis- P.I. Martha Farmer- DUI William Flynn- no show, no license, no insurance card. Andre Fox- trafficking drugs Jerry Gilbert- domestic assault Scott Hall- A.I. Trenton Hall- possession meth Heather Harris- P.I. threatening Skylear Hollon- no insurance, no license Jason Holman- P.I. Vanessa Jones- no show, P.I. Alexandria Lee- possession meth Jacob Lewis- P.I. Jonathan Moore- speeding, DUI, no insurance. Billy Murphy- DUI David noble- court fines Joseph Noland- possession heroin, meth James Perkins- no show Edna Phillips- P.I. Tracy Profit- non compliance drug court Leslee Ray- DUI, leaving scene of accident, wanton endangerment Daniel Rhodes- trafficking drugs Christopher Riddell- P.I. assault Boyd Roberts- P.I. Melissa Roberts- P.I. Christopher Sandlin- no show Steven Sandlin- unpaid support payments Randy Stamper- possession stolen items, careless driving, DUI, possession meth Johnathan Tincher- theft Harvey Turner- violate release Jeffrey White- theft, possession drugs Laura White- trespass Keisha Woolrey- no show
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.