1/8/23-1/17/23
Kevin Downes- reckless driving, trafficking meth, fentanyl, possession forged instrument. OC Sheriff Dept.
Kevin Downes- reckless driving, trafficking meth, fentanyl, possession forged instrument. OC Sheriff Dept.
Jarrod Bowling- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept
Jason Vanderpool- violate probation. LC Sheriff Dept
Adam Childers- court fines. LC Sheriff Dept
Thad Traylor- contempt court. LC Sheriff Dept
Micka Mckinney- warrant. OC Sheriff Dept.
Jewell Bennett- trespass, dis conduct, resist arrest. OC Sheriff Dept.
Brian Morgan- P.I. OC Sheriff Dept.
Travis McIntosh- possession stolen items. OC Sheriff Dept.
Chris Mays of Stanton- warrant. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Jeffrey Jones of Stanton- orders. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Amanda Vanderpool of Campton- probation violation. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Walter Couch of McKee- no show court. KSP
Jimmy Nieves- trafficking cocaine. Meth, felon w/ firearm, possession stolen items. Irvine PD
