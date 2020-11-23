Johnnie Abney- court fines. Josh Angel- P.I. Josh Angel- domestic assault. Harold Back- A.I. James Brandenburg- harassment. Jimmy Cockerham- P.I. Sarah Combs- Breathitt Sher. Dept.- P.I. Austin Craft- no show. Christopher Crowe- DUI, disregard stop sign, no insurance proof. Imojean Daniels- KSP-transport. Order. Johnathan Dunn- KSP- A.I. Timothy Elam- Wolfe Sher. Dept. - P.I. Delbert Estes- DUI, possession heroin. April Goosey- Irvine PD- violate release. Justin Hamilton- Estill Sher. Dept.- suspended license, wanton endanger. Michael Havicus- behind/unpaid support payments. Robert Henry- DUI, careless driving, no insurance. John Hughes- P.I., trespass. Glenn Lee- fleeing police, no license. John Lewis- Jackson PD- DUI. Carla Lynch- Breathitt Sher. Dept.- dating assault, threatening, theft. Russell Marshall- trespass. Bryan Moore- P.I. David Mullins- Irvine PD- 3 counts rape 3rd degree, 2 counts sodomy 3rd degree, sexual abuse 1st degree. Jacqueline Newton- Irvine PD- no show. Denvard Peters- commitment order. David Plowman- Owsley Co. Sher. Dept.- P.i., possession meth. Brandon Richardson- KSP- assault. Aaron Riddell- court fines. Kimberly Samples- warrant. Nicholas Sparks- trespass. Bonnie Spencer- no license, no insurance. Deborah Stamper- P.I. Geraldine Turner- KSP- speeding, obstructed windshield, DUI, no license, no insurance. William Tuttle- no show. Larry White- Estill Sher. Dept.- warrant.
The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests. No exceptions!
All detainess innocent until proven guilty. Arrests/Charges/Mugshots= Public Record.
