Detainees/Charge(s): Jason Alvey- control intake. Jennifer Barrett- suspended license, no insurance, DUI. Logan Biggs- domestic assault. Brian Blakeman- DUI, improper passing, reckless driving, fleeing police, suspended license, no insurance, misconduct, wanton endanger., resist arrest. Tiffany Bush- possession of stolen items. Justin Campbell- possession meth. William Caudill- DUI, wanton endanger. Joseph Chatt- P.I. Jason Crabtree- trafficking meth. Josh Douglas- P.I. Steven Fugate Jr- speeding, no insurance. Donnie Gibson- A.I. Christopher Hardy- threatening, trespass. Dwayne Horn- unlawful imprisonment, wanton endanger. Anthony Johnson- violate prob. Timothy Johnson- DUI. William Johnson- DUI, possession of stolen items, suspended license, no insurance. Donnie Keeton- P.I. Richard Lemaster- A.I. Shawn Lykins- fleeing police, fail to comply w/ sex offender registry, unlawful transaction w/ child, resist arrest, rape 3rd degree. Tiffany Mcdaniel- warrant. Denzil Mcintosh-fleeing police. Hollie Mcintosh- no show. Randall Mcintosh- violate prob. Thomas Mckinney- spotlighting, possession meth, felon w/ firearm. Kevin Mcvey- DUI. Thomas Moon- assault. Preston Morris- A.i. Leia Murrell- theft. Robert Neace- DUI, careless driving, leaving scene of accident, suspended license. Tina Neal- possession of drugs, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing police, possession heroin, no insurance. Bobbie Oaks- P.I., trespass. Timothy Powell- no show. Stetson Taulbee- violate prob. Bradley Thorpe- theft. James Tipton II- DUI. Jason Vires- no show. Megan West- possession meth, Casey’s Law. Trey West- assault. Larry White- criminal mischief. Laura White- careless driving, no insurance, suspended license, DUI.
