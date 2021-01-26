Thomas Reed- P.I. Johnny Dargavell- HIP violation. Aneisa M Fox- P.I., possession drugs, felon with weapon. Amy Fultz- no show. James Gabbard- P.I. Brittany Gross- drug court. Tammy Haddix- possession meth. Ryan Hardy- contempt court. Amber Hensley- DUI, no license. Jeremiah Hix- DUI, no insurance, license. Jonathan Horn- DUI, no insurance. Candix Johnson- possession meth. Anthony Kirby- no show. Jeremy Lykins- court fines. Cody Marcum- theft. Christopher McAns- P.I. Michelle Mounts- no show. Angela Noble- P.I. Florence Noble- possession drugs. Joseph Noland- contempt court. Steve Norton- contempt court. James Nunnelley- contempt court. Eddie Patrick- A.I. Trenton Pelfrey- DUI, trafficking fentanyl derivatives, and meth. Jamie Purdue- warrant. Christopher Sandlin- no insurance. Jerry Satterfield- sexual abuse 1st degree, sodomy 1st degree. Michael Strout- no show. Crystal Slone- felon with firearm. Dana Stokes- open alcohol in vehicle, reckless driving. Roger W Thrash- no show. James Tipton- theft. Michael Watts- A.i. Keisha Woolery- commitment order. Owen Woolery- trafficking heroin, and meth.
