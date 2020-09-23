Brian Crim- use of a child under age 16 in sexual performance, arresting agency KSP, location Irvine Ky. Brandy Crim- use of a child under age 16 in sexual performance, arresting agency KSP, location Irvine Ky. David Hardy- assault of a child, child abuse 4th degree, strangulation. Jeremiah Hobbs- speeding, felon with firearm, fleeing police, reckless driving, suspended license. Elizabeth Skeens- possession meth, giving false info to officer, DUI. William Branham- contempt court. Michael Mckinney- threatening. Jonathan Curry- felon with firearm. Rosie Smith- possession of stolen items. Thomas Bullen- possession of stolen items, possession heroin, possession burglary tools. Fred Rogers- possession stolen items. Randall Carr- burglary, P.I. David Wright- violate release. James Neace- theft. Thad Traylor- trafficking meth, theft. Sydney Staton- no show. Joshua Getson- no show. Russell Marshall- court fines. Bruce Smith- P.I. Teresa Caudill- no show.
The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks
Regional Jail.
No mugshots un-used by requests.
No exceptions!
All detainess innocent until proven guilty.
Arrests/Charges/Mugshots= Public Record.
