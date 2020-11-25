John Barrett- Lee County- suspended license, disregard stop sign, no insurance, no registration plates. Joseph Noland- Irvine PD- no show. Raymond Brush- arresting agents: probation & parole. violate release. Carl Smith- Clark Co. Sheriff Dept.- felon w/ handgun, tampering evidence, theft by failure to dispute property, persistent offender, no show. Tonya Lynch- Madison Sheriff Dept.- trafficking heroin, trafficking meth. Michael Bishop- Madison Sheriff Dept.- no show. Dilo Neace- KSP- DUI, posession drugs, no license,, no insurance. Terry Bob- Breathitt Sheriff Dept- promote contraband. Ryan Griffith- KSP- DUI. Leeanne White- Estill Sher. Dept. - drug paraphernalia. Paul Masters- Irvine PD- DUI, reckless driving. David Southard- KSP- theft of auto parts, possession opiates, violate Kentucky EPO. Bryan Moore- laser/interference light directed at aircraft w/ disrupted travel. Charlie Keith- KSP- dating assault. Johnny Kilburn- OC Sher. Office- possession meth. John White- Breathitt Sheriff Dept.- DUI, felon w/ handgun, trafficking meth, trafficking heroin. Jordan Johnson- OC Sheriff Dept.- burglary.
