Arrests made 8/8/22 through 8/14/22
Grover Blackburn- P.I., assault officer
Dennis Bowling- threatening, meaning
Derrick Burns- possession meth
Tonya Cox- P.I., assault officer, escape facility
Chadwick Estes- tampering evidence, possession stolen items
Kenneth Estes- violate probation
Penny Goosey- P.I.
Rebecca Haggard- unlisted charge/s
Corina Hall- DUI, driving while using mobile device, careless driving, obstructed windshield, no insurance card
Jeff Hall- DUI, careless driving
Michael Hatton- warrant
Josh Hogsten- violate probation
George Hurt- violate parole
Daniel Isaacs- A.I.
Jesse Jewell- court fines
Hershell Johnson- criminal mischief
Jamie Law- P.I.
Priscilla Lewis- trespass
Nathaniel Lovins- no show court
Crystal Mays- P.I.
Hannah Mcintosh- P.I.
Kristy Napier- court fines
Timera Neal- possession meth
Timothy A Neal- burglary, domestic assault
William R Owens (aka Billy Owens) of Garrard KY- fail to comply w/ sex offender registry
Chris Poe- P.I.
William Puckett- trafficking meth, codeine, felon w/ firearm, possession stolen firearm
Derek Reed- no show court
Noel Richardson- domestic assault
Wilgus Roberts- P.I.
David Rose- contempt court
William Sanchez- possession stolen items over $10k, reckless driving, speeding, no tail lights, fleeing police
David Short- assault officer
Jimmie Simpson- possession meth, escape
Brian Spurlock- dis conduct
Marie Stepp- warrant
Steven Turner- SAP inmate
Joseph Terry- no show court
Cassius Townsend- violate parole
Eric Townsend- unlisted charge/s
Wanda young- theft, possession drugs, prescription drugs not in original container
