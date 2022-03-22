Jeremy Seale 39 of Beattyville- no show. Beatty PD 3/20
Larry Spicer 47 of Jackson- court fines. LC Sheriff Childers. 3/20.
Marty Newton- weekender
Brittany Perdue- P.I.
Wilgus Roberts- A.I.
Kevin Rose- unlisted
Larry Rose- threatening
Earnest Sandlin- P.I., harassment
Lucas Shanks- state
Marvin Adkins 48- unlisted. Wolfe Sheriff
Jonathan Barrett- no tail lights, no license
James Collins- DUI, possession meth
Walter Couch 38 of Booneville- court fines. OC Sheriff 3/18
Joshua Dozier- weekender
William Kehler 26 of Beattyville- assault officer, theft, escape. KSP Watts. 3/18
Justin Lockard 38 of Vancleve- court fines. 3/14 KSP Day
Christopher Mcclees 35 of Rogers - assault. 3/14 Wolfe Sheriff.
Amanda Mcintosh 36 of Beattyville- P.I. KSP Johnson. 3/19
Tamera Mcqueen- P.I.
Robert Miler- court fines
Robin Minix- unlisted
Larry Rose- 36- threatening. Estill Sheriff. 3/18
Samantha Smith 30- court fines. Wolfe Sheriff. 3/18
Nicholas Sparks 29 of Rogers- violate release. 3/15 KSP Montgomery
Travis Thorpe 30- no show court. KSP Neace. 3/18
Allenna Tipton- unlisted
David Tipton- domestic assault
John Trent 30 of Campton- DUI, fleeing scene of accident, possession stolen items. 3/17 KSP Miller
