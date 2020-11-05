be

Sarah Andrews- no show. Lonnie Arvin- court fines. Jimmy Blevins- theft. Bert Caudill- P.I. burglary. Taylor Chandler- DUI. Lucas Combs- theft. Mistie Combs- trafficking heroin. Sarah Combs- theft. Tyler Deaton- use of weapon of mass destruction, trafficking heroin, possession meth. Christopher East- weekender. Christopher Epperson- no show. Chris Fugate- DUI. Floyd Gullett- no show. Matthew Hager- unlawful imprisonment, domestic assault, felon w/ firearm, criminally forged identity. Johnathan Harris- domestic assault. William Kehler- fleeing police, resist arrest, violate EPO/DVO. Alex Keller- theft. Jamie L Law- no show. Albert Lewis- theft. Dustin Moland- no show. James Montgomery- contempt court. Chasity Murphy- A.I. Gregory Newton- no show. Jimmy Nieves- trafficking meth. Larry Norton- A.I. Cheyanne Ogans- A.I. Brittany Oliver- domestic assault, possession, A.I. Dennis Powell- possession meth. James Ratliff- trafficking meth, felon with handgun, felon with firearm, possession controlled sub. Shawn Ratliff- no show. Amy Sebastian- no show. Robert Spears- hinder prosecution. Stephany Thompson- P.I. Byron Within- DUI, leaving scene of accident. Dustin Willis- trafficking heroin, tampering evidence. Steven Wilson- DUI, trafficking meth, careless driving, no tail lights.

 

