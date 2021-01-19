Thomas Reed- P.I. arresting agency KSP. Brian Jackson- violate parole. Arresting Agency Irvine PD. Joseph Chatt- theft. Carl Clemons-endangering the welfare of a child, unpaid/behind support payments. Arresting agency KSP. Back Newman- P.I. Arresting agency OC Sheriff Dept. Sherman Taulbee- domestic assault. Arresting agency KSP. Gregory Conley- P.I. arresting agency Wolfe Co. Donald Combs- DUI. Arresting agency KSP. Bobby Taulbee- endangering the welfare of a child, P.I., possession meth. Arresting agency KSP. Jennifer Vanover- no show. Arresting agency KSP. Jordan Johnson- domestic assault. Arresting agency KSP. Kendra Neace- domestic assault, credit card fraud under $500. Arresting agency Breathitt Co. Jamie Lance- domestic assault. Arresting agency Breathitt Co. Ricky Satterfield- no show. Arresting agency Wolfe Co. Dylan Spencer- mugshot unavailable- possession of stolen items. Arresting agency Irvine PD. Jacob Darbyshire- no show. Arresting agency Madison Co. Ethan Bush- DUI. Arresting agency KSP. Rebecca Moore- P.I., trafficking heroin, meth. George Costello- no show. Dennis Bouchard- trafficking drugs. Arresting agency KSP. James Gabbard- P.I. arresting agency KSP.
