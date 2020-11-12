Mikal L Adams-Irvine PD, trafficking meth. Hedileonardo Aguirre- speeding, no insurance, no license. Cody Begley- P.I. Tyron Bowling- OC Sher. Dept., no show. Charles Browder- A.I. Michael Brandon- Wolfe Co. Sher. Dept., no show. Edward Clay- Wolfe Co. Sher. Dept., speeding, reckless driving, disregard stop sing, no license, open alcohol in vehicle, improper turning. Christopher Estes- commitment order. Michaela Eastridge- Clark Co. Sher. Dept., no show. KC Gormly- suspended license. Robert Griffin- careless driving, DUI. Melissa Griggsby- DUI. Charles Hamilton- Irvine PD, trafficking heroin. William Harvey- no show. David Holton- no show. Donnie Keeton- Wolfe Co. Sher. Dept., P.I., assault. Charlie Keith- P.I. Russell Marshall- Amanda McCollister- A.i. Angela Peel- Irvine PD, no show. Christopher Riddell- Estill Co. Sher. Dept., trespass. Charles Roberts- Owsley County Sher. Dept, P.I., assault on officer. Phillip Stone- Irvine PD, no show. Jeffrey Terry- warrant. Harley Tipton- possession of drugs, giving officer false info, suspended license. Holly Williams- possession drugs, no insurance, no license. Wendell Goodman- Jackson PD, no show. Melissa Yunt- Unpaid support payments. Paul Stamper- Irvine PD, no show. Kimberly Reynolds- Estill Co. Sher. Dept., no show. Daniel Riddell- Irvine PD, theft. Leila Cowell- Jackson PD, no show. Kevin Chaney- KSP, DUI, no insurance, no license.
