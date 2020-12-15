Johnny Hollon- sexual abuse 1st degree victim under age of 12 Campton KY, arresting agency Wolfe Sheriff Dept. . Anthony Arvin- possession meth. Ethan Bush- no show. Jaqueline Coffey- no show. Caleb Cole- paraphernalia, unauthorized use of vehicle. Julie Collins- DUI, violation of mini truck requirements, no insurance. John Holbrook- DUI. Phillip Hudson Jr- P.I. Ronnie Keeton- no show. Jobie Kirby- no show. Collin Martin- no show. Katharine Myers- DUI, possession synthetic drugs, careless driving. Francis Noble- P.I., threatening. Tracy Profit- weekender. Stephanie Releford- assault. Jennifer Lynn Mcintosh Roberts- harassment. Kent Smith- A.I., possession.
