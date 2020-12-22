Brett Abercrombie- A.I. Chase Becknell- DUI, reckless driving, possession of drugs, no license, no insurance card. Tiffany Brewer- theft. Kenny D Clark- theft. Lisa M Combs- violate prob. Cory B Ely- DUI. Marlene F Gross- P.I.. Jason L King- warrant from federal agency. Travis R Mcintosh- contempt court. Melvin Newton Jr- theft. Ronald Oakes- no show. Edna Phillips- P.I., trespass. Timothy Perdue- in possession of stolen vehicle. Joseph B Spencer- DUI, possession meth, possession Opiates. Adam Thompson- fugitive warrant. David J Turner- DUI, possession of legend drug, prescription drug not in original container, no license, no insurance card.
