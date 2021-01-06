Christopher Combs- DUI, suspended license. Kenneth Gabbard- arresting agency KSP- no show. Ashley Isaacs- arrested by KSP- no show. Michael Lynch- violate probation. Brian Smith- arrested by Breathitt Sheriff Dept. - P.I., possession prescription drugs not in container. David L Abner- domestic assault. Jacob Birchfield- distribution of obscene matter. Sherri Branham- no show, arrested by Wolfe Sher. Dept. Ida Brinegar- P.I. Chon Campbell- DUI, no license, arresting agency KSP. Sherman Clemons Jr- warrant, arresting agency KSP. James Covey- menacing, arrested by Estill Sher. Dept. Nathaniel Edmonson- no show, arresting agency KSP. Tony Fraley- menacing, arrested by KSP. Johnathan Garland- possession drugs. Hollie Gross- burglary. Candy Hartwell- no show arrested by Jackson PD. Martin Hobbs- weekender. Jeremy Jankowski- P.I. Jonathan Johnson- DUI. Randy Johnson- no show. Mark King- DUI. Alexis Martinez- possession drugs, resist arrest, criminal possession of forged instrument, arrested by Jackson PD. Franks M McGee- DUI, reckless driving. Emma Mcintosh- no show. Austin Michael Middendorf- DUI, possession drugs. Melvin Morris- P.I. Regina Neal- possession meth. Dustin Noble- no license, no insurance. Kyle Owen- posession meth. James Pierson- contempt court. Thomas Reed- trespass. Joshua Ridell- P.I. arresting agency Irvine PD Charles Scroggham- violate probation, arrested by Breathitt Sher. Dept. Thomas Skeens- no show, arrested by KSP. David Smith- DUI. Jesse Swartz- possession meth. Dalton Taulbee- assault, arrested by KSP. Jimmy Winn- speeding, no license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.