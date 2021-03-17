be

The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. 

No mugshots un-used by requests.  No exceptions! 

All detainess innocent until proven guilty. 

 Arrests/Charges/Mugshots/Court Dockets= Public Record.

Bobbie Agee- violate parole

Charles Creech- speeding, careless driving, no license

Craig Luster- court fines

Danielle Harkins- warrant

Darold Patton- violate probation

David Clack- wanton endangerment

Eddie Drake- commitment order

 Elizabeth Godsey- drug court violation

 Eric McElroy- no show

Glenn Lee- DUI

 Heather Harris- no show

Jacqueline Pittman- DUI

Jamie Turner- unlawful imprisonment, assault

Jason Vires-trespass, possession meth

Jennifer Pryor- felon with firearm

Jeremy Tipton- fleeing scene of accident

Justin Campbell- no show

Melissa Drake- MRS violation

Michael Hickey- violate probation

Thomas Reed- PI

Raymond Haney- unpaid support

 Photos Unavailable:

William Bray- PI

Bobby Combs Jr- paraphernalia, possession meth, heroin, opiates. 

Timothy Curry- possession opiates, meth

Connie Dennis- theft by cold checks

Brian Estes- theft 

Donnie Fields- warrant, fail to obtain on site sewage disposal permit

Clifton Gifford- DUI

Donna Haley- no show

David Harrison- possession of stolen items

Rodney Hix- no show

Vanessa Jones- no show

Austin King- DUI, no insurance card

Andrew Leckie- possession heroin

Ashley McCoy- no show

Matthew McElroy- possession meth

Travis Mcintosh- no show

Shelby Moore- no show

Chasity Murphy- PI

Roy Nealy- dating assault

Ashley Newman- possession of stolen items

Burley Patton- DUI

Lloyd Powell- possession drugs

Terry Prater- assault

Denvie Stokley- PI

Elijah Stone- warrant

Angel Watts- cruelty to animals 2nd degree

Arnold Wireman- DUI, speeding

 

