Bobbie Agee- violate parole
Charles Creech- speeding, careless driving, no license
Craig Luster- court fines
Danielle Harkins- warrant
Darold Patton- violate probation
David Clack- wanton endangerment
Eddie Drake- commitment order
Elizabeth Godsey- drug court violation
Eric McElroy- no show
Glenn Lee- DUI
Heather Harris- no show
Jacqueline Pittman- DUI
Jamie Turner- unlawful imprisonment, assault
Jason Vires-trespass, possession meth
Jennifer Pryor- felon with firearm
Jeremy Tipton- fleeing scene of accident
Justin Campbell- no show
Melissa Drake- MRS violation
Michael Hickey- violate probation
Thomas Reed- PI
Raymond Haney- unpaid support
Photos Unavailable:
William Bray- PI
Bobby Combs Jr- paraphernalia, possession meth, heroin, opiates.
Timothy Curry- possession opiates, meth
Connie Dennis- theft by cold checks
Brian Estes- theft
Donnie Fields- warrant, fail to obtain on site sewage disposal permit
Clifton Gifford- DUI
Donna Haley- no show
David Harrison- possession of stolen items
Rodney Hix- no show
Vanessa Jones- no show
Austin King- DUI, no insurance card
Andrew Leckie- possession heroin
Ashley McCoy- no show
Matthew McElroy- possession meth
Travis Mcintosh- no show
Shelby Moore- no show
Chasity Murphy- PI
Roy Nealy- dating assault
Ashley Newman- possession of stolen items
Burley Patton- DUI
Lloyd Powell- possession drugs
Terry Prater- assault
Denvie Stokley- PI
Elijah Stone- warrant
Angel Watts- cruelty to animals 2nd degree
Arnold Wireman- DUI, speeding
