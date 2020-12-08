Shane Hale- DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, no insurance, paraphernalia, spotlighting, no license. Jeffro Barker- P.I. Seldon Barker- P.I., assault. robbery. Herbert Barnett- DUI. Jonathan Bolton- trafficking meth, heroin, DUI, no insurance, felon w/ firearm. Crystal Bowles- DUI, speeding, careless driving. Jennifer Brewer- trafficking meth, prescription drugs, felon with firearm. Laurie Bryant- trafficking meth, prescription drugs, felon with firearm. Joseph Chatt- P.I. Jean Cole- court fines. Jean Cole- court fines. Gary Crawford- DUI. Brenda Creech- no show. Carolyn Deaton- DUI, paraphernalia, no insurance. Justin Faulkner- A.I. Ricky Green- no show. Helen Holder- no show. Timothy Hollon- DUI, no insurance, no license. Michael Norris Hudson- suspended license, no insurance, theft of registration plates. Arthur Kane- no show. Bryant Kibler- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle, speeding. Jamie Lance- no show. Shannon Lance- trafficking drugs. David Allen Mcintosh- felon with firearm. Troy Napier- possession drugs. Jerome Noble- DUI, no insurance card, suspended license. Aaron Noland- no show. Edna C Phillips- no show. Tracy Profit- commitment order. Jay Rawlins- no show. Danny Smith- no show. James Tipton- no show.
The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail.
No mugshots un-used by requests. No exceptions! All detainess innocent until proven guilty.
Arrests/Charges/Mugshots/Court Dockets= Public Record.
