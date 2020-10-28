James Lundy Adams- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle. Kayla Brinegar- possession, paraphernalia. William Glenn Brinegar- DUI, disregard stop sign. Darvin Brown- endangering the welfare of a child, paraphernalia. Brian Campbell- P.I. Mistie Combs- possession meth. Colby Alan Cross- burglary. Dustin Drake- assault, dis. Conduct. Frank Estes- theft. Maria Estes- possession meth. Charlie Fauste- DUI. Elizabeth Godsey- commitment order. Billy Gross- warrant. Jeremiah Hix- trafficking meth. Ricky Hobbs- suspended license, no insurance. Melissa Isaacs- P.I. Stephanie Jones- DUI, no insurance. Henry Lynch- no show. Chester Marlowe- P.I. Martin Moore- violate release. Roscoe Neace- warrant. Bobby Osborne- trafficking heroin. Clara Pelfrey- DUI. Timothy Perdue- possess burglary tools, burglary. Daniel Riddell- no show. John Sanders- criminal mischief. Charles Taylor- assault. Nichole Thomas- DUI, possession, paraphernalia, suspended license. Geraldine Turner- P.I. Tina Turner- commitment order. Winter Whitefield- domestic assault. Robbie Young- suspended license, no insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.